The Bolles School names new baseball stadium after famed alumnus Chipper Jones

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new home of Bolles baseball will officially be known as Chipper Jones Stadium, after National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee and alumnus Larry “Chipper” Jones Jr. ’90.

The renovation project at The Bolles School, designed by David Luke Architecture, is set to enhance the baseball facilities at the Upper School’s San Jose Campus with a budget of $3.7 million.

The lead gift for the renovation came from Jones himself, honoring the school and coaches who contributed to his career success.

“The heart and soul of Bolles Baseball will reside at this stadium where lifelong friendships will continue to form and teams grow stronger together,” Jones said.

The renovation includes a Fieldhouse named in honor of Jerry and Bruce Chappell, featuring approximately 3,000 square feet of space with locker rooms, a video room, coaches’ offices, and an entrance lobby showcasing over half a century of baseball excellence. The stadium improvements will also feature an upper-level terrace with dual towers and a traditional architectural design that pays homage to historic Bolles Hall.

Planning for the facility began in 2021, with a ceremonial groundbreaking last December. The aim is to wrap up construction before the 2026 season.

Jones played his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, earning eight All-Star appearances and the 1999 National League MVP title before joining the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

