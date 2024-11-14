Book signing event raises $50,000 for K9s for Warriors

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A local author and business leader held a book signing that raised $50,000 for K9s for Warriors.

Ron Autrey, former CEO of Miller Electric and U.S. Army veteran, held the event on Thursday, November 14, which featured a cocktail reception with “Voice of the Jaguars” Brian Sexton acting as emcee. Attendees then were able to get their copies of Autrey’s first book “Ron’s World: All the Times I Died” signed.

However, the event’s primary purpose was to focus on its philanthropic comment, featuring firsthand remarks from K9s for Warriors staff and veterans who have been aided.

“Your presence here helps improve, and in some cases, saves the lives of brave service members who’ve given so much in defense of this country,” said Autrey. “It is truly an honor to have them here with us tonight.”

“If it wasn’t for K9s for Warriors, I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you today,” said Charlie Davis, with service dog Lady Cameo by his side. Davis was in the first class of veterans to receive a service dog through the nonprofit. “I not only got my life back, I got my family back, I got my friends back.”

Lindsay Grayson, K9s for Warriors Chief Revenue Officer, noted that K9s for Warriors operates the world’s largest shelter-to-service dog kennel in the world. In doing so, it aims to stop the veteran suicide epidemic; currently, approximately 20 veterans die by suicide each day.

“We want to put an end to veteran suicide,” Grayson said. “And folks like Mr. Autrey are helping to make that possible.”

