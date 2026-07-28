Boy, 2, died of ‘self-inflicted’ gunshot wound, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about an accidental shooting that led to the death of a child on Monday night.

JSO said the child, a 2-year-old boy, died of a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.

It happened in the 1100 block of Bacall Road, which is near Harts Road and Dunn Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Police are continuing “to investigate how the boy was able get ahold of the weapon,” but JSO said “this was a 100% preventable tragedy.”

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JSO shared the following information on safe storage of firearms, and how to speak to children about guns:

"Being a responsible gun owner starts with safe storage.

If a firearm isn’t on you, it should be secured.

Keep firearms locked and out of the reach of children.

Use a gun safe, lockbox, or trigger lock to prevent unauthorized access.

Never leave a firearm unsecured in your home or vehicle.

“Parents and guardians, talk to your kids.

Teach children that real guns are not toys and can seriously hurt or kill someone.

If they ever find a gun, they should Stop. Don’t Touch. Leave the Area. Tell an Adult.

Ask family members, babysitters, and the parents of your children’s friends how firearms are stored in their homes.

“In Florida, it is against the law to knowingly leave a loaded firearm accessible to a child under 16 when the child could gain access without permission.

“If a child accesses an unsecured firearm and uses it to cause injury or death, the gun owner may face criminal charges, in addition to the devastating consequences for the child, family, and community.

“We have free gun locks available at our District 1 (5258 Norwood Avenue) and District 2 (9119 Merrill Road) substations. We’re actively working to restock them at our other four substations soon.”

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