Bradford County deputies discover stolen guns during traffic stop

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four Gainesville residents on Friday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of three stolen firearms, including a loaded AR-style pistol.

According to the Sheriff, the vehicle, a silver BMW, was occupied by Elijah Beckford, Michael Hunter and two minors. Authorities determined the occupants had a loaded rifle-caliber pistol and two handguns that had been stolen from Marion County.

During the traffic stop, one of the minors suddenly exited the rear driver-side seat while holding a rifle-caliber pistol and fled on foot across four lanes of high-speed traffic.

Deputies pursued him as he ran alongside a high fence bordering a retention pond. Although deputies apprehended him after a short pursuit, the minor was no longer in possession of the firearm and denied discarding any items.

While Bradford County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers detained the four occupants, a victim contacted dispatch to report that four males in a silver BMW SUV had just stolen two of his firearms.

Following this report, law enforcement searched for and then located the rifle-caliber pistol on the edge of the retention pond. They found the other two handguns hidden under a seat inside the vehicle.

All four suspects were charged with two counts of grand theft of a firearm.

The two minors face additional charges of possession of a handgun under age 18. The minor who fled was also charged with resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and attempting to conceal or destroy evidence.

