Bradford County Sheriff’s Office K-9 vehicle featured in design contest, voting ends Sept. 29

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource K-9 vehicle has been entered into the Florida Sheriffs Association Vehicle Graphics Contest, with voting open until September 29.

The specially designed K-9 unit, funded by a state grant, is assigned to Master Deputy Hiram Gonzalez, who works to ensure the safety of schools and the community.

Some of the other sheriff’s offices in this contest include the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, etc.

Supporters are encouraged to vote once a day to show their support for the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office entry in the contest.

To vote, click here.

