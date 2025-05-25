Bradham and Brooks public library branch to temporarily close for upgrades

The Jacksonville Public Library announced its Bradham and Brooks branch will be closing temporarily for upgrades.

The location will close on Tuesday, May 27, and is expected to reopen the following week.

Patrons will not be able to drop off any books during that time.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Any items on hold or requested for pickup will instead be rerouted to the Highlands Regional Library on Dunn Avenue.

In the meantime, patrons are encouraged to visit one of JPL’s 20 other branches for things like public computers, printing, and borrowing.

Other locations nearby include the Dallas Graham and Brentwood branches.

Since all locations will be closed on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26), the final day of in-library service will be Sunday.

Access the digital library here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]