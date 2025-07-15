BREAKING: Crews battling fire in Jacksonville’s Woodland Acres neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is battling a fire Tuesday morning in Jacksonville’s Woodland Acres neighborhood. Crews were called to the 600 block of Oaks Hollow Court at 5 a.m., according to JFRD. No injuries have been reported at this time and it’s unknown how many are displaced.

Action News Jax has a crew on the scene and will have more on this developing story.

