Heavy police presence at Creekside High School due to bomb threat

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that a bomb threat was made toward Creekside High School.

A large law enforcement presence, including a K-9 unit, is on campus as authorities search the premises.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The school notified parents that the campus is being cleared, and any students absent on Tuesday will be excused.

Authorities are still investigating and working to ensure the safety of students and staff.

We will provide updates as the situation develops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.