BREAKING: Jacksonville funeral home director arrested in Orange County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Elliot Maurice Graham, the funeral director at the center of a state investigation, was arrested in Orange County on Friday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man at the center of a state investigation for allegedly mishandling human remains, stealing people’s money, and abonding his funeral home has been arrested.

Elliot Maurice Graham was arrested by Orange County deputies and booked in jail. The charges for his arrest are grand theft and improper preservation of a human body.

Action News Jax told you Wednesday the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) secured an arrest warrant for Elliot Maurice Graham, Funeral Director of Marion Graham Mortuaries. He is facing multiple charges including one felony count of Grand Theft and one misdemeanor count of Improper Preservation of a Human Body.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information has been made available.

