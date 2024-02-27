Local

BREAKING: Some homes evacuated for St. Johns County brush fire near County Road 214

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Some homes evacuated because of brush fire in St. Johns County.

St. Johns County brush fire Some homes evacuated because of brush fire in St. Johns County. (SJSO)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, and an air unit are at the scene of a brush fire.

County Road 214 is being shut down from Lexington Street to the dirt road east of Power Line Road.

SJSO said homes in the area are being evacuated.

Action News Jax has a team on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. When more details are released this story will be updated.

