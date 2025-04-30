Bringing Old Florida to Life in 2025 Bartram Living History Festival

St. Johns County , Fla —

The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department along with the St. Johns Cultural Council, will hold its largest-yet Bartram Living History Fest Saturday, May 3rd at Alpine Groves Park.

This year, the festival will be an hour longer, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be more craft tables, historical interpreters, and demonstrations than ever before (including William Bartram himself, the Long Warrior, Luisa Fatio, a blacksmith, and more), live music, and tours of the park’s historic farmhouse in celebration of Floridian history from the early 18th century to today. Salt Run BBQ Food Truck and Sour Filly Drink Truck will be on-site.

“There is so much history in St. Johns County to explore beyond the city gates,” Outdoor Recreation Supervisor Kelly Ussia said. “This event is a great way to spend a Saturday with family exploring the amazing stories that our county has to tell.”

“Alpine Groves is one of my favorite parks in the county, and this event helps bring it to life,” Natural Resources Superintendent Nathan Otter said. “There is something for everyone at this event: food, music, history, animals, crafts, games, and more!”

Festival goers can catch shuttles from Hickory Creek Elementary. Shuttles will run to and from Alpine Groves Park from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The shuttle and the event are both free.

