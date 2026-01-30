British man convicted on drug trafficking charges linked to the 2017 deaths of two Navy submariners

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A British man faces a possible life sentence after a federal jury convicted him of importing and distributing fentanyl analogues linked to the overdose deaths of two U.S. Navy sailors in 2017.

Paul Anthony Nicholls, 47, of Great Britain, was found guilty of conspiring to import and distribute controlled substances resulting in death.

Prosecutors said Nicholls sold the drugs through a dark web marketplace known as Dream Market.

Authorities said the drugs were shipped from Canada and later consumed by Ty Bell and Brian Jerrell, sonar technicians stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

The sailors, who lived together off base, died of opioid overdoses in October 2017.

Nicholls faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, with a maximum of life.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

