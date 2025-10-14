‘Broken promises’: What some East Side residents say about $2M project 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Renters at two eastside apartment complexes say a local non-profit left them with broken promises after it stepped in back in 2023 to improve living conditions at the properties, but never followed through.

They say now, two years later, the issues remain the same. Unsafe and unsanitary, that’s how some residents describe their homes at Townsend flats and Boylan apartments on the east side.

“Those stairs cannot be used by the residents there,” James Matchett, community advocate, said.

That’s the newest complaint residents have had at the Townsend and Boylan apartment, formerly known as East Side Gardens and East Side Terrance.

But the stairs are just a stepping stone to what residents say are lingering problems they have dealt with for years

“Everything from mold still in the apartment, it’s roach and rat infestation, everything that they said that they were going to clean up still exists,” Matchett said.

James Matchett spoke up for those Residents because many say they didn’t want to talk on camera for fear of retaliation. They sent pictures of the playground closed off to kids in the complex, as well as what people living here describe as an open sewer line. Also, masked security guards making some feel uneasy.

“That’s no way to live,” Matchett said.

Back in 2023, Lift Jax partnered with Joined Development, an affordable housing developer, to purchase both complexes.

They planned a 2-million-dollar renovation project for the apartments they said would be completed in 18 months.

“The conditions frankly are not where they need to be. We need to improve them, we need to offer the residents better property management,” said former president of Lift Jax David Garfunkel back in 2023.

But residents say the one notable change has been the paint. They say the apartments that were fixed didn’t go to the existing tenants.

“It’s simple. Do what you promise. Sit down with your residents. Hear their complaints without reprisal,” Matchett said.

Lift Jax directed us to the property managers, but when we reached out to them, they didn’t want to provide any comments at this time. They did say they are working on getting a statement out to us.

