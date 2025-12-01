Brothers face deportation after crimes targeting Asian business owners in St. Johns, FCSO says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Colombian nationals are accused in a two-year burglary investigation that stretched across multiple Florida counties.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said brothers Juan Sebastian Moyano Gonzalez, 20, and Juan Camilo Moyano Gonzalez, 18, are connected to crimes in St. Johns County targeting Asian business owners.

The pair was arrested in Jacksonville.

An investigation into them began in October 2023, when deputies were called to a home in Palm Coast.

The two are also tied to an incident in Tallahassee where an Asian business owner was tracked using an AirTag.

FCSO said the pair would use the tracking devices to later burglarize homes.

Deputies say they could be deported after their local charges are completed, or if they try to bond out.

