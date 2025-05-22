Brunswick launches major flood resiliency project on East Side

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick is taking significant action to fight flooding on the East Side. City leaders announced the launch of the Lanier Boulevard Flood Resiliency Project, aimed at protecting homes, roads, and schools from rising tides and severe storms.

From Lanier Boulevard to Habersham Park, flooding has long plagued neighborhoods on Brunswick’s East Side.

“We are almost surrounded by water here. Quite naturally, if the tide is high, it floods up probably all of these streets,” said Irvin Warren Simmons, a local resident.

A homeowner in the Dixville community described frequent and severe flooding on Prince Road.

“The water gets so high it even goes into my garage,” said Gerrald Lott.

Stormwater runoff, aging infrastructure, and higher tides have contributed to repeated flooding of homes, impassable roads, and disruptions at Glynn Middle School.

Brunswick Flooding Brunswick Lanier Boulevard Flood Resiliency Project

“You have about four different communities who have been dealing with this flooding for decades,” said Brunswick City Commissioner Felicia Harris.

The city’s new $1.2 million project, funded in part by a grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and federal support, is designed to address these challenges.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s going to be a game changer. It’s specifically designed for the runoff of the stormwater to capture the water and mitigate flooding. There will be no development on these wetlands,” Harris said.

As part of the project, Lanier Boulevard will undergo major changes.

“That road is going to be elevated. We’re going to have new tide controls. You’re going to have a new stormwater system,” said Harris.

Covering 4.3 acres, the project is expected to help manage flooding across approximately 65 acres, including the neighborhoods of Habersham Park, Dixville, and Windsor.

Brunswick Flooding Brunswick Lanier Boulevard Flood Resiliency Project

The land along Lanier Boulevard will be transformed into green space to absorb floodwaters, support wildlife, and provide an outdoor classroom for Glynn Middle School students.

The city is now entering the design phase. No timeline has been announced for the start or completion of construction.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.