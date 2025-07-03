Local

Brunswick man facing child sexual exploitation charges after two-month internet crimes investigation

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
A woman is facing charges after she stole over $14,000 worth of underwear from two malls in Arizona during multiple occurrences at the end of last year into 2024.
Handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A 37-year-old Brunswick man was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation into suspected internet crimes against children in Glynn County.

Detectives from the Glynn County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Silver Bluff Drive in Brunswick, leading to the arrest of Christopher German, a police news release stated.

The investigation began in May 2025 when the Glynn County Police Department received information regarding potential internet crimes against children occurring within the county, the news release states.

Following the execution of the search warrant, German was taken to Glynn County Police Department Headquarters, where he was interviewed by detectives, the news release states.

After the interview, German was taken to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and charged with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!