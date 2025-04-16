Brunswick woman convicted in stabbing at 1 year old’s birthday party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A woman is scheduled to be sentenced in June after being convicted recently in the stabbing of another woman at a child’s birthday party in Brunswick.

Alexandrea Jones was convicted of aggravated assault in Glynn County Superior County on Tuesday for the stabbing that occurred at the Lanes and Games on New Jesup Highway, according to the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to the business on Sept. 24, 2023 in reference to a person stabbed. Officers arrived and found a woman bleeding from her mouth. The woman, who organized a party at Lanes and Games for her 1-year-old child, said she uninvited Jones and Jones’ mother due to their temperament.

During the party, which was attended by about 30 people, a fight broke out between the victim and Jones, the DA’s news release states.

During the fight, Jones used a sharp object to slice the victim’s face open from the right corner of her mouth up into her right cheek area, the DA’s Office said.

