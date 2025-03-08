Wildfire in Clay County creates visibility concerns along state roads

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said Friday evening it is monitoring a wildfire in Clay County that may affect visibility on the road ways.

The wildfire is located near State Road 16 and State Road 21 in Middleburg.

The initial response time is listed as 4:15 P.M.

As of 8:50 P.M., the fire is still listed as active by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area due to the possibility for widespread smoke, especially at night. This may entail slowing down.

FHP says people near Sharron Road in Keystone Heights may also notice increased smoke from an active prescribed burn.

Due to dry conditions, the Clay County Fire Rescue released the following advisory today:

“There is very low humidity, and we have been experiencing a lot of brush fires recently. We ask that you do NOT do any outdoor burning until conditions improve.”

Just yesterday, the Florida Forest Service issued a temporary ban on burn authorizations in Clay, Duval and Nassau Counties due to unfavorable weather conditions.

