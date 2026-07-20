Brush fire in Rivertown community sparked by lightning, no injuries reported

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon to a small brush fire in the 200 block of Whirlaway Court in the Rivertown community, officials said.

The fire was likely caused by a lightning strike, according to SJCFR.

Crews extinguished the fire quickly and conducted mop-up operations to ensure no hot spots remained.

No injuries were reported.

With afternoon thunderstorms continuing across the area, SJCFR reminded residents that lightning can spark fires even during periods of heavy rain.

Anyone who spots a smoke column or fire following a storm is urged to call 911 immediately.

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