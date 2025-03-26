‘Building for the future’: NEFBA acquired new facility for workforce education

The Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA) has announced the acquisition of a 43,024-square-foot building to be used for workforce development programs.

The 43,024-square-foot building will be the home of the NEFBA Workforce Education Center, making a new milestone for the company and its remission to strengthen the construction industry’s workforce.

To help fund the renovation of the newly acquired property, NEFBA launched the “Together We Build” campaign, which seeks to raise funds to create educational spaces featuring construction labs, a dozen classrooms, a 300-person auditorium, and administrative offices.

“For over 50 years, NEFBA has provided Northeast Florida with a high-quality, industry-sponsored, construction trades apprenticeship program,” said 2025 NEFBA President Seth Kelley. “This new facility represents a transformative opportunity for our Association to support the program and our apprentices, with a state-of-the-art facility while simultaneously expanding our program into additional workforce development areas.”

To learn more about the campahgin, email build@nefba.com

