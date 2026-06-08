Burglary Investigation: Neptune Beach police looking for this person seen in video, photo

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach police said Monday it’s trying to identify a person seen on Ring camera on the front porch of a home getting on a bike and riding off.

Police stated in a social media post that the man seen in the video is being sought in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 1800 block of Strand Street. The post did not state when the burglary occurred.

Anyone with information about the individual is asked to call police at 904-270-2413 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477 (TIPS)

Neptune Beach burglary investigation Neptune Beach police said Monday they're trying to location this person in reference to a burglary investigation. (Neptune Beach Police Department)

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