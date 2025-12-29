Business owners voice concerns over paid parking increases in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Finance committee members for the City of Neptune Beach held a meeting on Monday, where they talked about paid parking increases at the Beaches Town Center.

Several business owners showed up to voice their concerns.

“Businesses are suffering right now. They’re hurting,” said one business owner.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you a few weeks ago when the city decided to increase its parking prices in the Beaches Town Center to $2.50 an hour during the day and $5.00 an hour after 5 p.m.

Neptune Beach Mayor Cori Bylund explained that part of the decision to increase the parking prices in the town center came from a study done for revenue generation purposes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“$2.50 during the day, that’s only 50 cents more than the $2.00 dollar rate that we had before,” said Mayor Bylund. “The study said that during the evening hours, people had made their plans…and because they were going for the experience that the 5$ rate was not that big of a deal."

A merchant parking committee has been formed amongst the merchants in the Beaches Town Center. They are set to have their first meeting on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The parking issue is set to be brought up during the next Neptune Beach city council meeting on January 5th.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.