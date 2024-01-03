Calendar of events released for the 2024 DONNA Marathon race weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The DONNA Foundation has announced its calendar of events for the 2024 DONNA Marathon race weekend.

The race is in its 17 year of providing vibrant and exciting weekends for the community, events begin on February 2.

This years themed is “Destination: Hope.” To reinforce the DONNA Marathon Weekend as a destination race, appealing to local and international runners, while envisioning a future defined by something brighter than any one place or race –– a future where love always wins out over fear.

“We celebrate the progress and resilience required to reach the finish line we all believe is possible: a world without breast cancer,” said the DONNA Foundation in a news release.

There’s still time to sign up and all the information can be found here.

The full calendar of events can be found in the press release below my signature. Images, logos and more information to accompany this announcement can be found here.

