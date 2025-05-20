Calls for better lighting, crosswalk near Baymeadows Rd. bar where teacher carrying son hit, killed

The friends of a Jacksonville teacher who was killed, along with his 1-year-old son, are calling for change.

They want to see a crosswalk and better lighting where the man and toddler were hit by a car Friday night and died.

Mitchell Patch, who taught at Bayview Elementary School, was carrying his son, Everett, near Wicked Barley Brewing in the 4100 block of Baymeadows Road when they were struck by a Honda.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends of the family are petitioning the mayor, Jacksonville Transit Authority, and Florida Department of Transportation to install a crosswalk near the bar.

The nearest crosswalks, they say, are 1,600 feet away at San Jose Boulevard, or 3,400 feet away at Craven Road.

The school’s principal sent the following message to parents about Patch, who was also a math coach at the school:

Good afternoon Bayview Braves,

This is Principal York, and it is with a heavy heart that I convey some very sad news impacting our school family.

I am sorry to share with you that one of our beloved staff members, our Math Coach Mr. Mitchell Patch, and his young son died tragically last night when they were struck by a car while crossing a street.

We will all certainly remember Mr. Patch for his incredible commitment to students and to the teaching profession. He was a dedicated educator and well loved and respected member of our Brave family.

Our sympathies go out to Mr. Patch’s family, friends, and our entire school community during this difficult time. I am deeply saddened, and I know the students, staff and family members who new Mr. Patch will miss him tremendously.

To support our school community, we will have specially trained school counselors and social workers on campus on Monday, and additional support will be made available as needed. Please join me in keeping Mr. Patch’s friends, family, and loved ones in your thoughts during this difficult time.

All my love,

Principal York

A GoFundMe was started to help support Mary Patch, the wife and mother of the victims. It had a goal of $70,000. It was over $106,000 Tuesday morning

