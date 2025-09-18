Camden County planning to raise property taxes; public input meetings scheduled

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Board of Commissioners has announced its intention to increase property taxes.

The county-wide rate would increase by about 18 percent and the unincorporated service district rate would increase by more than 131 percent.

Officials say the increase will fund a new jail and sheriff’s office, money for an animal control facility, parks, and joint development’s request for more money.

Action News Jax told you in July that neighbors in Camden County said there has been an issue with stray animals and at that time, the county said one of its goals was to build a new animal control facility.

Before the proposal is finalized, there will be three public hearings held in the Commissioners Meeting Room on the 2nd floor of the Government Services Complex at 200 E. 4th Street, in Woodbine. Here are the dates and times:

September 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. and 5 p.m.

October 7, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

