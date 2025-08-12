Camden County Schools janitor arrested for aggravated child molestation: CCSO

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A janitor employed by the Camden County School System Board of Education has been arrested for aggravated child molestation.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that its investigators, in collaboration with the Department of Family and Children Services, determined that Mason Guarino had forcefully victimized a 15-year-old.

CCSO said that at the time of the alleged offense, Guarino was not employed with the school district, and that the victim was not one of its students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“The safety and well-being of our children will always be our highest priority,” said Sheriff Kevin Chaney in a statement. “We work closely with the Camden County School System to ensure a safe environment for every student, and when allegations like this arise, we act swiftly and decisively. Our children deserve nothing less.”

A date of arrest and the suspect’s age were not provided in the initial announcement.

Action News Jax has requested a copy of the arrest report and Guarino’s booking photo.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]