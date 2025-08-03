Local

St. Mary’s Police investigating after two people were found shot in Kingsland

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A man and a woman were shot at Wellington Way Apartments at 800 Winding Road, Saturday night.

According to the St. Mary’s Police Department, officers were dispatched to the scene at 6:09 p.m.

When officers arrived, they identified two people who were shot.

The man was transported to the Southeast Georgia Health System- Camden Campus, and the woman was transported to UF Health Shands.

Police say the woman’s condition is unknown at the moment.

There is no threat to the community.

The incident is currently under investigation.

