‘Cannot allow him to take a hostage’: Westside Jacksonville man shot, killed in SWAT standoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was on scene for several hours Tuesday night for a SWAT standoff that ultimately turned deadly.

Angles Davis told Action News Jax Wednesday she’s one of the people who initially called 911, before hiding in the bathroom with her two young daughters for hours.

“They even wanted us to leave the house, but we couldn’t come out front, we didn’t have no way to go out back,” Davis said. “So we just had to, like, stay in the bathroom till we just got so exhausted and went and got in the bed and woke up and it was still going on.”

JSO said it all began just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, when JSO received multiple calls about 44-year-old Calixto Beavenutti firing shots from his gun on Lenox Avenue.

When officers arrived, police say Beauvenutti came outside, was not complying with orders, and went back inside the home. That’s when SWAT was called to the scene, and investigators said Beauvenutti later started walking over to a neighboring home with a gun in hand.

According to JSO, Beauvenutti was then warned to stop and drop the weapon. Beavenutti didn’t, tried to get into the home, according to police, and was shot and killed by SWAT officers.

“That gentleman could not be allowed to enter to another residence, we cannot allow him to take a hostage,” Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said Wednesday morning. “[We] Don’t know if that’s what the case is, but we know he was trying to get into someplace else. Could not allow that to happen.”

Investigators said Wednesday morning it appears Beavenutti suffered from schizophrenia and that the incident all started when he became agitated he couldn’t self-medicate with Xanax or methamphetamines.

“You got a child or loved one dealing with something like that, get them help before something tragic like this happen,” Davis said.

Action News Jax also requested calls for service for both the homes involved and found police were called to one of the homes involved on Lenox Avenue for a dispute in March. Records show police were called to the same address for a gun being fired back in December 2024.

Police said Beavenutti had no prior criminal history.

