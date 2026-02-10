CareerSource NEFL Job Fair on February 11

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Healthcare professionals exploring new career opportunities are invited to attend the CareerSource Northeast Florida Recruitment Wednesday Job Fair on February 11.

The job fair will feature 10 healthcare employers including American In-Home Care, Angel Kids Pediatrics, Ascendo Resources, Ascension St. Vincent’s, Coastal Health, Comfort Keepers, Cypress Village, Encompass Health, Great Strides/H2Health and Visionary Workforce Staffing LLC.

Attendees can take advantage of one-on-one resume reviews from CareerSource NEFL staff prior to the job fair. Job seekers are also encouraged to create a profile on www.employflorida.com prior to the event. For additional details, call (904) 997-3100.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 11

TIME: 10 A.M. - 1 P.M.

WHERE: Southside Career Center | 11268 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246

For more information, visit here.

©2026 Cox Media Group