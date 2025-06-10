Local

CareerSource Northeast Florida to host Virtual Hiring and Education Fair

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
CareerSource Northeast Florida is hosting a Virtual Hiring and Education Fair on Thursday, June 12 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. Nearly 20 employers will be in attendance including Community First Credit Union, LignoTech Florida, JMI Resource, and Fast Track Staffing.

"Whether you’re seeking a fresh start, exploring new career paths, or ready to take the next step, this event is your perfect chance to connect, learn, and grow," says CareerSource Northeast Florida.

Those planning to attend are required to register in advance. CareerSource encourages job seekers to set up a profile on Employ Florida to help their visibility to employers.

You can find more information on the event and the list of companies attending the Virtual Hiring and Education Fair on the CareerSource website.

