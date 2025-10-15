CareerSource Northeast Florida launches October job fairs and virtual hiring event

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — CareerSource Northeast Florida is hosting a series of job fairs throughout October at the Clay County Career Center in Fleming Island, Florida, to connect job seekers with local employers.

Job seekers are encouraged to create a profile here before attending the in-person events to enhance their visibility to participating employers. This step can help streamline the application process and increase the chances of securing a job.

In addition to the in-person job fairs, CareerSource NEFL is also hosting a Holiday Season Virtual Hiring Fair on October 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This virtual event will feature over 15 employers, including American Recruiting and Consulting Group, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, and the Florida Department of Transportation.

To register, click here.

For those interested in earning a salary while in training, representatives from CareerSource NEFL will be available to discuss local apprenticeship opportunities during the virtual hiring fair.

This initiative aims to provide job seekers with pathways to gainful employment while acquiring new skills.

