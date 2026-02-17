Carrico text suggests ‘big favor’ driving push to replace JEA board member with boss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A text message is raising questions about how one of Jacksonville’s most powerful public boards is chosen.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has obtained a text exchange between Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico and current JEA board member Arthur Adams that appears to show Carrico removing the sitting board member to repay what Carrico called a “big favor” to his boss.

‘I owed a big favor’

Five days before introducing legislation on February 10 to replace Adams with Paul Martinez, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, where Carrico serves as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Carrico sent a text to Adams on February 5 informing him his term would not be renewed.

In that exchange, Carrico wrote:

“What’s up bro… hey I owed a big favor to a friend and opted to put him on the JEA board as your term is expiring… Not sure if you wanted to stay but I needed to do this for my guy.”

Adams replied:

“My plan was to stay… I’m disappointed - I wanted to serve a full term and felt I was adding real value…”

Adams, formerly a 20-year CSX veteran, replaced Edward Waters University President Dr. Zachary Faison Jr. on the JEA board and was serving the final year of Faison’s term. Adams played a key role on JEA’s Capital Projects Committee.

Designed to prevent politics

JEA is a multi-billion-dollar public utility. Its board oversees decisions that directly impact what Jacksonville residents pay for electricity and water.

The current structure of JEA’s board was created after Jacksonville voters approved a charter amendment in 2020, following the failed attempt to sell the utility, a scandal that led to the federal conviction of former CEO Aaron Zahn.

Under that structure, City Council selects four board members, while the mayor appoints three, a system intended to create checks and balances.

Former City Councilman Matt Schellenberg said the text message undercuts that intent.

“Why didn’t he go at great length explaining why Paul Martinez should be on the board?” Schellenberg said. “His first priority is he’s a good friend -- that’s not a qualification. Period.”

“To have this go on is deplorable.”

Questions of conflict

The text exchange also surfaces amid broader scrutiny of Carrico’s dual roles.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida receives more than $12 million annually in city grant funding through Kids Hope Alliance. As Council President, Carrico plays a key role in shaping the city’s budget.

State financial disclosures show Carrico’s salary from the nonprofit increased from $111,500 in 2021 to $149,000 last year -- more than a 33% rise over four years, including a $32,500 jump in 2023 alone. He also earns $60,000 annually as a council member.

Carrico has abstained from voting on matters directly involving the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The response

When asked what the “big favor” meant and what he hoped to receive in return, Carrico did not directly answer those questions.

In an email, he said:

“The decision speaks for itself. Paul Martinez was appointed based on his qualifications and longstanding commitment to Jacksonville. He is a respected civic leader, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida serving 18,000 children annually across 59 locations, and a public servant who has worked effectively under both Republican and Democrat administrations. I’m proud of the decision to make this change at the JEA Board and confident Paul will serve with integrity and sound judgment.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida said it was not involved in any discussions regarding JEA board appointments:

“Our CEO has not participated in any decision-making process related to board service. The organization remains focused on serving youth and families in our community.”

JEA said it does not control board selection provisions. The mayor’s office declined comment.

What happens next

Martinez’s appointment must still clear council committees and be approved by the full City Council.

