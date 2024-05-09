Catholic Schools Job Fair this weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Diocese of St. Augustine and the Department of Catholic Education are hosting a Catholic Schools Job Fair this weekend.

There will be on-the-spot interviews for teaching, administrative, and support staff positions.

The job fair will be held at Bishop Snyder High School Sat., May 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registering for the event is quick and easy. Simply visit www.dosaeducation.org/hiring-fair and complete the registration form. Once registered, each candidate will be scheduled for two back-to-back interviews on the day of the event, maximizing chances of finding the perfect position.

