Caught on camera: Woman arrested in road rage shooting, Nassau deputies say

A woman is accused of firing shots during a road rage incident, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chelsea Andrea Roland, 27, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident that happened on U.S. 17 in Yulee.

NCSO said the incident happened on September 11 when the victims called 911 to report that their vehicle had been shot at least three times by the suspect.

Deputies said security footage captured the suspect’s vehicle turning from State Road 200 onto U.S. 17, where the victims’ car passed in the right lane before the road narrowed to one lane.

Deputies responded to the call and caught up with the suspect’s vehicle on the I-95 Northbound onramp. NCSO said they discovered a handgun in the glovebox of Roland’s vehicle.

Roland was booked into the Nassau County Jail & Detention Center with a bond set at over $50,000.

