Caylen Deller, woman accused of Putnam County man Chad Mullen’s murder, denied bond

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and burying his body in a shallow grave will stay behind bars.

A judge denied Caylen Deller’s bond on Tuesday.

She faces first-degree murder charges and possibly the death penalty in connection with the murder of Putnam County man Chad Mullen.

Action News Jax told you late last year when Mullen’s body was found in Hastings in St. Johns County.

This was after Mullen had been missing for nearly two months.

Deller is accused of Mullen’s murder and Tina Lee Ellis is accused of helping bury Mullen’s body.

Both women were arrested in November.

