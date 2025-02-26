CCSO: Orange Park man arrested for abusing children, forcing them to kill family pet

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Glen Byrd was arrested for hitting children with a cable and forcing them to kill the family pig, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into Byrd started after abuse was reported to authorities.

According to an arrest warrant, on Nov. 23, 2024, Byrd hit a girl with a “detached dryer cable” because he was made about “spilled chips on his kitchen counter.”

The victim told deputies that Byrd also “poured juice on her and her siblings” and broke a glass table with a hammer.

In the warrant, deputies called photos of the victim’s injuries “egregious and not consistent with reasonable physical discipline.”

According to a separate arrest warrant, Byrd encouraged children to “strike the family’s pet pig, with a hammer, until it stopped moving” in Oct. 2024

When the animal was dead, Byrd instructed his 17-year-old stepson to get rid of the teacup pig in the neighborhood retention pond.

According to the warrant, the stepson told authorities Byrd said he wanted the pig dead and wanted a child to do it for him.

Byrd was arrested on Feb. 15 for child abuse and aggravated animal cruelty.

