Challenge to Florida stripper age law dropped, similar Jacksonville law upheld in April

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Two local businesses have dropped a challenge to a Florida law that requires strippers to be 21 or older.

The federal lawsuit was filed by the Sinsations club and the Exotic Fantasies store, which are both in Jacksonville.

A business and a dancer in Alachua County were also plaintiffs.

Action News Jax told you in April that a federal judge upheld a City of Jacksonville ordinance that also set a minimum age of 21 for exotic dance performers.

The state law is based on the Jacksonville ordinance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.