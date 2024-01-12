Changes made to Jacksonville Dollar General following racially motivated mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a deadly, racially-motivated mass shooting at a Dollar General in the New Town community, the store has re-opened.

It once served as a crime scene and still sits as an eerie reminder of the deadly day on August 26, 2023. Ryan Palmeter, 21, entered the store wearing tactical gear, holding a 15-styled rifle. He then shot at several customers, killing two people inside the store and one outside. The victims were later identified as Angela Carr, Jerrald Gallion, and Anolt “AJ” Laguerre.

“I think it’s really important for us to pause and really reflect on the senseless tragedy that happened here,” Crystal Luce said. She’s a spokeswoman for the Dollar General. She explained the inside of the store has been renovated since the attack, five months ago. “A lot of the updates that you’ll see in the store [were] really informed by the feedback that we received.”

Action News Jax told you back in September of last year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA launched an investigation into the store. It was working to determine if escape routes were blocked or if the response to the attack was hindered by clutter inside the store. The investigation was closed on December 20, 2023.

In a statement issued by OSHA:

OSHA opened an inspection on August 26, 2023 based on the report of a worker death at the location. It was determined that this incident was an unforeseeable criminal act. On September 15, 2023 OSHA received a referral concerning potential blocked aisles in the store that could have hampered employee’s ability to evacuate timely. OSHA thoroughly investigated the allegation and determined that there was no evidence to suggest that there were blocked aisles or exit routes at the time of the shooting. The inspection was closed on December 20, 2023. — OSHA

Action News Jax also told you in December when a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of the victims’ families. The lawsuit cites Dollar General and their security company for failing to create a safe place to shop or work.

The store now has wider aisles and even includes fresher food, like produce, for community members who rely on groceries from the store.

“I’m on a fixed income, and I need the dollar store,” Phyllis Johnson said.

Others believe the re-opening is too soon.

“I just can’t see myself shopping here. It would be pretty eerie,” Adrian Wells said.

We’ve reached out to the victims’ families about the re-opening. We’re waiting to hear back.

