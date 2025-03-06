Local

Check out The Players MERCH You’ll Be Able To buy This Tear At The Tournament!

The Players Championship 2025 is set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass NEXT WEEK! It will bring some of world’s best golfers to one of the most iconic courses and hole... The 17th-hole island green! Plus the amazing clothing and merch items that are always available each year! Thank you to The Players for giving us an early preview of the merch tent behind 17 and some of the cool items you be able to buy!

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tuesday night at The Players for their Military appreciation night with award-winning country singer Jordan Davis!

