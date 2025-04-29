Local

Child in critical condition after e-bike crash in St. Johns County

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Hospital shooting Stock photo of an emergency department sign. (MJFelt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says a middle school-aged child is fighting for his life after a crash on an e-bike.

The accident happened on Race Track Road in Julington Creek.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The sheriff’s office said bystanders saw the 12-year-old crash while riding, and he was not hit by anyone else.

The boy was air-lifted to a nearby trauma center in critical condition Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!