Local

Child drowns to death at Middleburg pool: CCSO

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Pool (generic)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

A child is dead after drowning at a pool in Middleburg, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officials first alerted the community to an investigation at the Pine Ridge Plantation amenity center and pool shortly before 6 P.M. Saturday.

The area was closed down for hours as deputies responded to the scene.

Due to the active investigation surrounding the drowning, CCSO only said that it involved a “juvenile.”

Action News Jax is working to learn more details.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!