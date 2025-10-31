Child hit by bus in Middleburg, Clay County Fire Rescue says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A child was hit by a bus Friday morning in the 4800 block of Creek Bluff Lane. Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area at about 7:55 a.m. for a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian at the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway and Creek bluff Lane.

The sheriff’s office said Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation and any additional details would be released by them.

Clay County Fire Rescue said the child was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Action News Jax is awaiting response from FHP.

