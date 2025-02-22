Local

Child injured in Oakleaf drive-by shooting Friday night, says Sheriff’s Office

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a shooting in the Oakleaf neighborhood that left a juvenile injured Friday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired at a soccer field near Silver Bluff and Plantation Oaks Blvd. around 5:45 p.m.

Officials on scene told Action News Jax that the child, whose age was not released, was hit by gunfire from a car driving by. They’re expected to recover.

It’s being called an isolated incident, and no other threat to the community is expected.

Read: 1 dead, multiple injured in Baker County shooting

The road may be blocked off as deputies investigate further.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!