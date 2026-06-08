Child dies after drowning in Oceanway, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 5:00 PM: The child who was transported has died, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A pediatric patient was transported after nearly drowning in Oceanway, says the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they are also responding to the near-drowning.

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the scene and will update on air and online as more information is released.

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