Childhood Cancer Awareness Month: Joia and Joidon’s Story

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Joia Suggs, a single mother of five, is navigating the challenges of caring for her son Joidon, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2023.

Joidon, now five years old, has undergone two bone marrow transplants and MIBG therapy in hopes of curing his disease. Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer affecting the nervous system.

“We recently underwent MIBG therapy that we are hoping and pray is our miracle to cure his disease,” Suggs said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jay Fund is providing support to Suggs through its Caregiver Care Program, which offers emotional support and events for caregivers of children with cancer.

This program aims to improve the physical and mental well-being of caregivers, positively impacting the children they care for.

Suggs emphasized the importance of self-care for parents, noting that the program offers monthly activities such as painting and candle making, allowing caregivers to take a break from their demanding roles.

Financial stress is a significant concern for families like Suggs’. Many caregivers experience disruptions in employment, with 72% of Jay Fund families surveyed reporting they had to take unpaid leave to care for their sick child. Suggs herself had to quit her job to care for Joidon.

Suggs appreciates the Jay Fund’s support, stating, “They maximize their slogan of being there; they have been there from day one.”

Through the Jay Fund’s support, Suggs and other caregivers find solace and connection, helping them manage the challenges of caring for a child with cancer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.