Children with autism face high drowning risk ahead of Memorial Day, advocates warn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Memorial Day approaches and families head outdoors, water safety advocates are warning about an increased drowning risk for children with autism.

According to the Autism Society of Florida, children on the autism spectrum are 160 times more likely to die from drowning than their neurotypical peers. Experts say the risk spikes during warm-weather holidays, when families are more likely to gather near pools, ponds, and beaches.

Joani Maskell, owner of Swimming Safari Swim School in Jacksonville, said enrollment has surged ahead of the holiday weekend—particularly among families with children on the spectrum.

“A lot of parents say, ‘Just don’t go near the water,’” Maskell said. “But we need to teach them to swim.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Swimming Safari offers classes for all ages, starting as early as 4 months. Parents are encouraged to participate alongside their children, helping build comfort and safety skills in the water.

“How do you take your child to the beach if they don’t know how to swim?” Maskell said. “How do you watch them? You need to learn how to swim. Everyone does.”

Shannon Hube, an autism advocate and mom, says her son Brock—who is on the spectrum—once walked directly into a body of water before he had swim lessons.

“He was under water in seconds,” she said. “He doesn’t have that fear. He doesn’t know to be scared of things.”

Many children with autism are naturally drawn to water, yet lack the ability to understand or communicate danger. The Autism Society notes that drowning is the leading cause of death for children with autism, and they are almost 40 times more likely to drown than other children.

“He also has a high tolerance for pain,” Hube added. “So it might take time to realize something hurts.”

Last month, a 4-year-old boy with autism drowned in a retention pond in the Baymeadows area. And in 2023, Florida saw 103 child drownings—two of them toddlers with autism, including one in a backyard pool and another in a pond.

Advocates say supervision is key. Some suggest adults take turns wearing a “water watcher” bracelet, serving as a visual reminder of who’s actively responsible for watching the children near water.

“Even a retention pond can be a hidden danger,” Maskell said. “It’s not just pools. Any body of water can be a risk.”

Parents and caregivers can find swim programs tailored for children with special needs by contacting local swim schools or the Autism Society of Florida.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.