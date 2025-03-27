Chris Brown announces 2025 tour with Florida, Georgia dates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chris Brown fueled speculation earlier this week of an upcoming tour with an Instagram post teasing a big announcement Thursday. Turns out it is a tour and his fans are ecstatic.

Brown took to X Thursday morning posting, “BREEZY BOWL 2025!” The post includes a flyer with his tours dates. The first show, June 8, will be in Amsterdam followed by 10 more European dates.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The U.S. leg of the tour starts with two Florida shows; July 30 in Miami and Aug. 2 in Tampa. Brown plays Atlanta Aug. 30.

Ticket sales have not yet been announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.