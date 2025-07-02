Christmas in July: How to help annual toy drive for kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The following was submitted by Wolfson Children’s Hospital

What: Christmas in July at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, presented by Subaru of Jacksonville, is back! All month long, the community is invited to help bring comfort and joy to children receiving care at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. This annual toy and donation drive offers a variety of ways to give, making it easy to brighten hospital stays and support young patients through their treatments. With your help, every child at Wolfson Children’s Hospital can have a reason to smile all year round.

When: Now through Thursday, July 31, 2025

Where: Members of the community can make a financial gift at ChristmasJuly.com or can shop Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s Amazon wish list , filled with toys specially selected by our Family Support Services team. The wish list features a variety of items for all ages, including sensory toys, arts and crafts and even items for Jude, Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s Facility Dog. Small denomination gift cards will also be accepted. Gift cards, like those from Starbucks, DoorDash or Amazon, serve as helpful support for teens and patient families. To learn more or to give, visit ChristmasJuly.com .

Community members can also drop off new, unwrapped toys at Subaru of Jacksonville, located at 1717 St Johns Bluff Rd S, through Tuesday, July 29. Gift card drop-offs can be scheduled directly with the Family Support Services department here or they can be sent electronically to Child.Life@bmcjax.com .

