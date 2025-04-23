Church pastor says Target ‘fast’ after DEI rollback is now a boycott

ATLANTA — A 40-day ‘fast’ from mega-retailer Target after the store rolled back its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives will soon become a boycott.

Minister Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church told Action News Jax’s Atlanta station WSB-TV that the fast ended on Easter Sunday, but they are moving directly into a full-on boycott.

Bryant spearheaded the fast for the Lent season, and will join faith and civil rights leaders from different backgrounds are hosting a town hall on Tuesday night to discuss the boycott.

Earlier this year, Target announced a rollback of DEI initiatives in line with President Donald Trump’s executive order to do so.

Target CEO Brian Cornell recently met with Dr. Bryant and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Read: Al Sharpton calls meeting with Target’s CEO amid DEI backlash ‘very constructive and candid’

Bryant told WSB-TV that the meeting was a healthy start, but until Target honors its pledge to invest in the Black community, the boycott will continue as planned.

“I still firmly believe that our dollars can’t be taken for granted, and so until we are able to reach common ground, we’re going to stay off Target’s ground,” Dr. Bryant said.

