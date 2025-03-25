City Council prepares to take final vote on ‘most robust’ local immigration bill in the country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville may soon have the toughest local laws aimed at combating illegal immigration in the country if the City Council approves legislation on Tuesday’s agenda.

Council Vice President Kevin Carrico (R-District 4) argued his local immigration bill would make Jacksonville a national leader on the issue.

“This is gonna be the most robust illegal immigration legislation that’s ever been passed by a local government in the country,” said Carrico.

His bill would make it a local crime for a person to be in Duval County without legal status in the country, with penalties ranging from 30 to 60 days in jail depending on aggravating factors.

It also allocates more than $76,000 for JSO to buy fingerprint scanners to check suspects’ immigration status in the field and creates an obligation for city agencies and employees to comply with state and federal immigration enforcement efforts.

“It just strengthens the bill and makes sure that the signal is sent throughout the entire city government that what we’re gonna do is enforce the laws that are on the books for this state, for this country all on illegal immigration,” said Carrico.

Mayor Donna Deegan still has not said whether she’ll sign the bill if it passes, but she has questioned whether its constitutional, as the federal government generally has jurisdiction over immigration issues.

She’s also suggested it seems redundant, given a new state law with even tougher penalties already makes it a crime to be in Florida without legal status.

“What I have heard is that there may be some amendments offered tonight. So, I don’t know what those are, but I will need to see a final bill before I know how I feel about that bill,” said Deegan.

Despite Florida’s Attorney General recently threatening local officials in Fort Myers with removal from office after they voted against an immigration enforcement proposal, Mayor Deegan told Action News Jax that situation will have no impact on her final decision regarding the bill here in Jacksonville.

